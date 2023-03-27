‘I nearly committed suicide following my ex-wife’s allegation’ – Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Popular Ghanaian musician, Evangelist Akwesi Nyarko, was recently seen in a viral video being beaten and stripped after he was allegedly caught with his ex-girlfriend.



The Gospel musician was accused of entering the room with the ex-lover who is allegedly married to another man. When the man wanted to talk, he was punched multiple times and eventually beaten and stripped down naked.



The said video caused many reactions on social media, including that of Akwesi Nyarko‘s ex-wife.



After the whole debacle, the gospel musician has come out to disclose that even though he was outraged with the manner his wife handled the whole issue, things are better between them now.



According to him, the manner his wife acted when the issue got out really got him frustrated to the extent that he nearly committed suicide.



Akwesi Nyarko added that he was saved by the grace of God and as things stand now, he is on talking terms with his wife, even though they both have no plans of getting back together in marriage.



