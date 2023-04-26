‘I must have a share of the president’s money before I die' – Nana Agradaa insists

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Ghanaian socialite cum evangelist, Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has stressed that she must have a ‘taste’ of the president’s money before she dies.



According to Agradaa who plans to venture into politics to expand her source of revenue, she must make money from either of the two leading political parties (NDC and NPP).



Touting herself as the ‘nation’s voice’, Agradaa said her influence is enough to draw money from this field.



"I am targeting money from the NPP and the NDC. Who is bringing the big cash? I tell you this, I always say this, I will have my share of the president's money before I die. I am the nation's speaker. I am the nation's voice," she said in a viral video making rounds on social media,” she told her congregants during a sermon.



Earlier in 2022, when Agradaa was arrested for allegedly swindling her church members, a Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr Collins Kankam Kwarteng said she is no different from politicians in the country.



The lecturer, who reacted to the scam and money-doubling allegations Agradaa was hit with, stated that most politicians have used same clever means to deceive some gullible Ghanaians.



"The politicians have consistently thought us that, your level of survival largely depends on your smartness. Most of these leaders have one way or the other gained wealth from the country by outsmarting the laws governing the country.



“Let's not focus only on Nana Agradaa and look at the bigger picture. Almost everyone in the country including pastors, chiefs, public servants, politicians among others is trying to be smarter than the very systems that have been put in place to help run the country," he stated in an interview with Otec FM.



