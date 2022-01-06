You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 06Article 1438672

I miss you babe - Afia Schwarzenegger ‘reveals’ new man

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a picture of a man believed to be her boyfriend as she called him “babe”.

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed a man as “My Nana Kojo Agyei” along with two pictures of them in a lovey-dovey posture after the showbiz personality on countless occasions refuted claims of being in a relationship.

“I miss you babe, my Nana KOJO Agyei, smh entertainment in Ghana spoils relationship. See you and Sammy soon k,” she shared on Instagram.

Afia Schwarzenegger, somewhere in September 2017, was caught in bed with another man while still married to Lawrence Abrokwah.

In a leaked video of the incident, Abrokwah was seen threatening to pour a substance he claimed was acid on the actress if she did not speak the truth.

Afia became a subject of public ridicule as a section of Ghanaians condemned her extramarital affair which eventually led to the end of her marriage.



