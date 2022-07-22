I miss my vibrant team; I now call DJs before they play my songs - Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaw Kese mourns Fennec Okyere



Kwaw says DJs don't play my songs



Ghanaian rapper reveals his biggest problem



The 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere has continued to take a toll on his artiste and close confidant, Kwaw Kese.



According to Kwaw, his late manager contributed to his success back in the day, and now that Fennec is no more, it is extremely difficult to stay afloat.



The celebrated rapper has said that his biggest challenge has got to do with building a solid team.



Kwaw Kese added that not a single day passes without thinking of his beloved manager, whose life was cut short on March 13, 2014.



He gave reasons for his inactiveness in the music scene, adding that it took him almost a year to release his latest single with Sarkodie.



"I miss him every day every minute. You can tell that fans mostly question my silence in the industry. It is not as if I don't make music. I have several unreleased tunes. For example, it took me almost a year to release my latest single 'Win'.



"My biggest problem right now is my team. Who manages my team? Fennec was doing it great," said Kwaw Kese in an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM.



He further lamented: "Currently, I have to personally call some DJs before they play my music, but with Fennec, he handled all that. He could seal a deal and just call to inform me he's taken cash on my behalf, like three shows, but now organizers don't even have my contact to reach out to me."





Watch the video below:









Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



