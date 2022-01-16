I miss Ghana’s glory days in movies, music and sports – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson says she misses the days when Ghana used to be a leader in sports, movies and music.



Ghana was a powerhouse when it came to sports, music and movies.



However, that seems to have taken a nosedive in recent times as Ghana is not seen as a competition in any of these fields.



In music, the country is struggling to break bounds and the same can be said with football that brings the country together.



This has been a worry to many who believe that there should be conversations centred around the current dip in form in sports, music and movies.



Yvonne Nelson believes that with time, Ghana will get back to her glory days.



“Music, football, movies = I miss the days we used to SHOW the world, Charley! No probs! We working on it! Kudos still.”