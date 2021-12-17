I might take the coronavirus vaccine in 3 years – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Recently, Efia Odo took to Twitter to oppose the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination directive by the Ghana Health Service. In a follow-up submission, the actress has revealed that she may reconsider her stance and take the vaccine in three years.



Her new outlook on the compulsory vaccine was revealed during a discussion with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive. She said, “Maybe in three years. Once I have seen that okay, there’s not that many negative effects on it, of course. But just today, I got a message from one of my followers that his brother died after he got the vaccination.”



Andrea Owusu, known as Efia Odo, advocates that the COVID -19 vaccine should be an option and not a requirement. Speaking with Angel FM earlier this week, she explained why she refuses to take the jab, which will protect her from the deadly coronavirus.



“I don’t trust the vaccine because normally, I don’t know how the vaccine came up all of a sudden. Because it takes about forty-five years normally before a vaccine is approved.



“So I don’t trust the vaccine. You can’t force me to do something I don’t want to do. You can’t force me to take a vaccine. It should be a choice, not mandatory. I am not against the jabs, but all I want to say is that it shouldn’t be mandatory,” she concluded.