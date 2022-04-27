I messed up - Efia Odo reflects on 'controversial' dress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Arthur out with 'Son of Jacob' album



Efia Odo trends for her semi-nude dress



Kwaw Kese reacts to Kwesi Arthur's album



Television personality, Efia Odo has expressed regret at the choice of outfit that supposedly stole the shine from Kwesi Arthur's 'Son of Jacob' album listening session.



Efia's black sheer dress that exposed her nipples made her the talk of the town instead of the singer's much anticipated maiden album.



On Tuesday, April 26, rapper Kwaw Kese shared a screenshot of the performance of the new album which was number two on Apple Music. He is of the notion that 'Son of Jacob' could have done better if only the media had hyped it instead of Efia Odo's wild outfit.



In a response to his tweet, the actress who has been at the center of conversation said: "If I knew this would happen, like I would’ve worn kaba and slit, I f**ked up."



Kwesi Arthur's 15-track album featured the likes of Teni, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, M Huncho, Dayonthetrack, NSG, and Vic Mensa.



Meanwhile, the rapper who seems not to have a problem with Efia's outfit has described her as a confident woman.



"I can't be embarrassed by that because I invited her to my album launch and she honoured the invitation and showed up. In terms of what she wore, I think she is a confident woman and she is not afraid of showing herself or being herself. I hope you understand," said the rapper in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



