‘I meant no harm’ – Sonnie Badu apologizes To Medikal, Sister Derby

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

The founder and leader of the Rock Hill Chapel, Sonnie Badu has apologized to musicians Medikal and Sister Derby over a comment he passed about the new sugar boy of Derby after a photo of them landed on social media recently.



While commenting on a photo of Sister Derby and her new lover, David looking all loved up, Sonnie Badu hilariously stated that the guy has some semblance with Medikal, who happens to be Sister Derby’s ‘sweet ex’.



Even though Sonnie Badu felt that the comment should be one that will be taken on a light note, Medikal and Sister Derby both reacted angrily and asked Sonnie Badu to let them be since they have both moved on with their lives clearly.



Well, after noticing that his comment has not received the sort of reception he wanted, especially from Medikal and Sister Derby, the ‘Baba’ hitmaker has come out to apologize to the two and emphasize that he did not mean any form of harm with his comment.



He also added that his comment was drafted in that manner because he was a little aback by how the gentleman looked like Medikal.



Read his full comment below…



‘In all honesty, I meant no harm. I sincerely meant no harm. Science will prove that we are always attracted to a certain specific type and I was amazed to see how the young man looked like Mr (I no mention name this time ????)



I actually commented on Zions page because I am a follower and not on debs or anyones page.

So it was a chat with Zion but anyway I ment no harm.



And I agree with Debs, @wanlov looks like Jesus as we are all a perfect image of God .. I am a big fan of @wanlov music ???????????????? Deb go call en bro ???????????????????????????? .. anyway I wish you all the best .. he is cute ‘



