I married twice, dated David Dontoh for 10 years - Maame Dokono shares love life

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Maame Dokono shares why she never married David Dontoh



The two dated for over 10 years



She adds that women professed loved to her



Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, well known by her screen name, Maame Dokono, has detailed her love life in a recent interview.



The television personality made an appearance on United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, November 20.



Reliving her young and vibrant days, the celebrated actress disclosed that she got married twice in her life, adding that she dated other men along the line.



Maame Dokono reiterated that she shared over 10 years of her life with veteran actor, David Dontoh.



Although their love affair never ended in marriage, they were happy and toured the country together with their acting.



"Actually, I married twice in my life. I won't count the men I dated as marriage. There was a time I wasn't married but I was dating, everyone knew the man as my husband, that was David Dontoh.



"We started dating from the days of 'Obra'. We stayed together for over 10 years. We toured different places for our concert," she revealed.







The actress added that not only were men chasing her but also women expressed their affection towards her.



"Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me. Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana.



"Apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married. It was just recently that he decided to go, even with that If I had agreed to marry him we could have settled. At that time, I had already given birth to four children so I thought that I couldn't waste his time as a young man so he should go," Grace Omaboe said.