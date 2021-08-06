‘I married the best husband’ - Diana Hamilton celebrates husband on 16th wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Diana Hamilton has celebrated her husband



• The couple on August 6 marked their 16th wedding anniversary



• The two have two children together





Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton is celebrating sixteen years of marriage to her husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton.



To mark the day, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, went back memory lane with some photos of her man who she has described as the “best husband God ever created.”



Followers of Diana Hamilton has since poured out well-wishes for the couple who they tagged as an “inspiration” to the young and old.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page, she wrote: “16 years ago, I married the best husband God ever created and given the chance, I will do it all over again with him. Happy anniversary my love.”



The artiste who randomly shares photos of her family has been blessed with two children in her marriage.



Sokoohemaa on Instagram wrote: "Awwwwww well done

May God bless this marriage till eternity. Congratulations @dianaantwihamilton."



AJ Frema also added: "Congratulations. More beautiful memories together ... I tap into this beautiful blessing."



Below is the post by Diana Hamilton:



