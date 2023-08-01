I make more money from international gigs than from funerals and weddings – Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

During an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, July 29, 2023, Ghanaian gospel sensation Empress Gifty Adorye, also known as Empress Gifty, opened up about her preference for performing abroad rather than in her home country, Ghana.



The renowned ‘Aseda’ hitmaker explained that the primary reason for this preference is the financial aspect.



She revealed that she earns more money from shows outside of Ghana compared to local performances at events such as funerals and weddings.



Empress Gifty, who is not only a gifted singer but also a talented songwriter and fashionista, stressed that the income generated from funerals and weddings in Ghana is considerably lower than what she can make on average during international performances.



On live TV, the gospel crooner further asserted that she is the only Ghanaian gospel musician who invests so heavily in her profession and craft.



Taking matters into her own hands, she disclosed that she manages her career entirely without the assistance of a producer or manager.



Empress Gifty elaborated on her commitment to delivering top-quality music videos.



When producing these videos, she spares no expense on locations, costumes, props, and set design, among other aspects.



Her dedication is driven by a desire to ensure that all her music videos are of the highest standard and resonate well with her audience.