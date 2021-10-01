I made you, tell Ghanaians what you did to Ebony - Fashion Pilot to Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian fashion stylist, Magdalene Combarieu, popularly known as Fashion Pilot has savagely called out, singer Wendy Shey for turning her back against her.



According to Mag, who doubles as a gospel musician, Wendy has been ungrateful to her despite shooting her to fame.



In a shocking revelation, the style coach, who came out as a born again Christian has gone wild by shaming some personalities in the entertainment industry who she claims have not appreciated her efforts despite building their career and brand.



Mag who claims to have made the Ruff Town Music signee, Wendy Shay, in a video available on her Instagram page, threatened to expose Wendy by revealing to the public all the evil things she did just for fame.



Mag is the former stylist of Wendy, she featured in the singer's hit single 'Astalavista' which was released in 2018.



"I’m tired of people looking at me some way some way in this industry. Wherever I step I take over ???? your so called “celebs” that you hail ???????? I made them @wendyshayofficial come let me show you what heavenly royalty is aboa taa I’ll reveal your evilness tell Ghanaians how you became famous #thisisjustthebeginning I’ll expose all of you."



In a separate video, Mag also alleged that Wendy has a secret she's buried all these years concerning the late Ebony Reigns who was under her record label.



Mag added that radio show host, Abeiku Santana and rapper Okyeame Kwame and wife have also turned their back against her.



"Wendy Shay, tell Ghanaians how you became famous. Tell Ghanaians what you did to Ebony, start talking. Abeiku Santana you are there talking, tell Ghanaians what you do in secret. Tell Ghanaians how your make money. Okyeame Kwame and wife, tell them how you got your brand... I created a whole brand for you, what did you pay me? You stepped on me, you think I will be down forever? You will see a side that you've never seen," said an angry Magdalene.





