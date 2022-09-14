I made money from Youtube and album streams - Addi Self

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Dancehall musician, Addi Self has explained that although doing music in Ghana doesn't really pay, there are some avenues that can generate good money for an artiste.



According to the leader of the Self Nation, he has been able to make some good money from people streaming his songs on digital platforms as well as views on YouTube.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, the 'Loyalty' singer admonished his colleagues to ensure that they manage their YouTube pages instead of handing them over to their management.



Commenting on whether or not the music business pays, Addi Self noted that he cannot complain as he's been able to make some income from his music.



"Something dey but it is not that big. We are still trying to survive. These days YouTube getting to pay us a little and also my album last year 'Zongo To BBC', I made a lot of money with that. People really purchased it and it came on number 4 on the world chart and also number 1 in Ghana for almost six weeks so if they don't purchase your album, you are not gonna get to that level."



The former SM Militant who was previously under Shatta Wale's management detailed the disadvantages of an artiste not owning the songs published on YouTube.



"If you know how to strategize yourself and your brand, you gonna make your own money because I believe that everybody has to have his own office and try to run it...making sure you have your own YouTube because most artistes out there post their songs on other people’s YouTube like their management or team. I've been through that and I know how it feels...When you do your own office, you can run it and make money."



