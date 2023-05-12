'I made history' - Epixode speaks on how ‘Atia’ rekindled Highlife music

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician, Epixode, has disclosed that his 2022 hit single 'Atia' did the magic for him and also earned him multiple nominations at the 24 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.



Epixode produced a number of renditions for his single which featured the likes of Kwabena Kwabena, Mr Drew and Abiana.



According to the famous singer, he made history last year by growing the love of Highlife music in Ghana through his project.



"My song 'Atia' did the magic. It changed and brought a new twist to our sound. It actually rekindled the love for Highlife. It has given us the vibe that we missed like 10, 20 and 30 years ago.



"It has given the youth that kind of vibe that we can do our indigenous sounds in a modern-day Ghana and add a contemporary touch to it. For me, I think I made history," Epixode told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni in an interview on the 2023 VGMA red carpet.



Epixode also clarified that has not abandoned Dancehall for Highlight music. According to the versatile musician, he goes with the flow considering his power over both genres.



"Highlife has always been there with me. My first album in 2016 had a Highlife song on there but because dancehall brought me to the mainstream, and growing up from Mamprobi, Dansoman, Korle Gonno, the vibe around dancehall was really strong. You will definitely hear good music regardless because I wouldn't say I am leaving reggae/dancehall to go and pick anything," he explained.



This year's VGMA saw Epixode winning the 'Best Reggae/Dancehall Song' with his hit song 'Atia'.



