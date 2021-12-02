‘I’m your landlord’s bestie’ – Okese1 exposes Medikal in re-ignited beef

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal and Okese1 fight again



Okese1 lambasts Medikal, exposes him on social media



You haven't finished paying for your new house, Okese1 to Medikal



Ghanaian rappers Medikal and Okese1 have re-ignited their beef as the two have been captured on social media, throwing jabs at each other.



In what appears to be another looming 'feud', Medikal and Okese1 have been captured on Snapchat lambasting and exposing each other's secrets.



It would be recalled that sometime in February 2021, Medikal and Okese1 engaged in a heated back and forth on Twitter.



Earlier, Okese1 labelled Medikal ungrateful and a snitch, while Medikal, on the other hand, accused Okese1 of betraying their friendship and spewing lies about him.



During that particular period, Okese1, in a bid to hit hard at Medikal, levelled several damning allegations against him amidst claims of calling the 'la hustle' hitmaker broke.



But in what seems to be a renewed beef, the two, since Monday, December 1, 2021, are again at each other's throats.



Medikal, who started the banter, took to his Snapchat handle in a subtle jab to Okese1, wrote:



"The car and house you dey take brag for village be somebody ein land price for East Legon hills. Be humble."



In a bid to respond to Medikal, Okese1 accused him of acquiring his new house based on instalment terms.



He added that Medikal's landlord is his best friend.



"Real Estate way. Your landlord is my bestie. Small boys are young. La full payment or la instalment? "If ebi money forget yourself… Your whole family no reach. I don blow for music…. Manna superstar you can't kill the vibe. I just started and you are shaking? Hoi up, boy I ain't even started. I'm a big genius. Nadia," Okese 1 wrote on his Snapchat story.



Read their posts below:


















