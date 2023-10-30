‘I’m worth more than $5m’ – Mr Eazi argues

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has vehemently disagreed with a netizen who claimed his net worth is just $5 million.



The individual commended Mr Eazi in a post, claiming that the singer married billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, in a simple private ceremony despite being worth “$5 million”.



While commending the singer, the fan lashed out at people who are not as rich as Mr Eazi but want lavish weddings.



“Mr. Eazi’s net worth is around $ 5 million dollars. He just quietly married Otedola’s daughter. We no even know. Na because of his new song wey he release and the wife use style announce am, na how we take know.



“But you wey no get up to 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in town wedding with your wife that is still a second-year student who doesn’t have money for departmental dues,” the netizen wrote.



However, things escalated fast as Mr Eazi labeled the claim as utterly disrespectful, adding that he is worth more than just $5 million.



The ‘Evil Genius’ crooner urged the fan to get his facts right to avoid being sued for defamation.



Mr. Eazi wrote, “The Evil Genius's Net worth is not $5m that’s erroneously disrespectful! please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!”