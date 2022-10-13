I’m upset when people with no light at home insult me – Sonnie Badu

Music of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said one of the things that upsets him is when people with no light at home insult him on social media when they have little data on their phones.



“What upset me is, sometimes, a type and kind of people who just had a little credit on their phone, no light at home and they have the audacity to push a word, to disrespect you and then it’s like a whole host of houseflies jump on what they said on me," Sonnie Badu said to in an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The award-winning singer further insisted that people who are brave and wish to insult him can do it better in his face if they are not afraid than hiding behind social media.



“I normally say if you are a brave man come and stand in front of me and say what you want to say because I’m not afraid to say that," he dared.



“However, those who are higher tinkers will always understand what I’m saying because I’m not afraid to speak my mind," he added.







