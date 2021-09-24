I’m under pressure to produce another hit song bigger than ‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar

Entertainment of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh popularly known as Kofi Jamar has disclosed that he is under immense pressure to produce another hit song bigger than his monster hit, ‘Ekorso’.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Kofi Jamar remarked that there’s constant pressure on artistes to do more hit songs than previously.



“Well as for the pressure once you enter the industry, there’s always pressure on you to produce hit song after hit song. No matter what whether you produce quality or hit or classic song there’s always pressure on you so that one is already in the industry”.



Kofi Jamar who is best known for his hit song ‘Ekorso’ featuring Yaw Tog and YPee which evolved from the viral Asakaa trend said he’s doing his best to produce more hit songs.



“But I realized that it’s all about building your fanbase and bringing out quality over a certain period of time so I’m still doing what made me produce Ekorso hit song,” he added.



The rapper is currently promoting his new EP titled 'Appetite for Destruction' released in September 2021.



The project which will be the Kumasi born rapper’s second E.P is expected to feature vocals from Nigerian Singer Teni, Fameye, Quamina MP and Tulenkey