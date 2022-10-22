You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 22Article 1647878

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'I’m unbothered and rich' – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently shared stunning photos of herself on social media.

On her Instagram page, Sophia was dressed in a flowing print outfit as she posed for the camera.

Captioning the photos, Sophia noted that she is unbothered and rich.

She wrote; “It’s giving unbothered Rich Aunty.”

Her comment comes amid Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma’s rekindled love affair that has been making headlines lately.

See her post below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment