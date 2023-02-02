I’m too old to beef for popularity – Kwaisey Pee

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and composer Kwaisey Pee says he does not need to beef with other artiste before making a name for himself or making news on social media.



According to Kwaisey Pee, who was speaking on his alleged beef with AMG boss Criss Waddle, he had never had any disagreement with him, describing Criss Waddle as his "little brother."



When asked if his perceived beef with Chris Waddle was a way of making news on social media, Kwaisey Pee-born Kwesi Poku Addae noted, "no, I’m too old for that," adding, "I don’t use controversies to sell my music."



"Criss Waddle is my brother, my little brother. We are not beefing. You know it’s our people and perception because I don’t know what they’ve seen or what they’ve heard," Kwaisey Pee told GTV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.