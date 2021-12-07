You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 07Article 1418605

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

I’m too handsome to date ‘too young’ Kim Maureen - Starboy Kwarteng

Boss of Bony To The World records, Nana Opoku Kwarteng known as Starboy Kwarteng has said that he is too handsome and good-looking to be dating her own signed artist.

When asked by the host Michael Agyapong Agyapa if the rumor of having an affair with his artist Kim Maureen is true, he laughed and said “how could one say that, just look at me good looking man like me dating my own artist? come on.”

“Kim Maureen is too young to be my own daughter, and wouldn’t dare date, my daughter, I’m not those people,” he told the host Michel Agyapong Agyapa.

When asked if Kim Maureen is still under Bony To The World he said: “She is still with the record label but we are having issues until that issue is solved she wouldn’t be recording under the label,” he said.

He stated that his art will continue to produce the best of music for Ghanaians so they should all support them.

