I’m the pioneer of skimpy clothing in the Ghanaian music scene – Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

’16 years’ hitmaker, Mzbel born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has disclosed that she was the first to wear skimpy dresses in the music scene.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the Ghanaian songstress said she doesn’t see anything wrong with being sexy.



“It’s true I’m the one who started wearing short and skimpy dresses in the music scene because I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she stated observed by MyNewsGh.com



“When I entered the music scene I didn’t learn, I just entered so I did whatever I felt comfortable doing and I got a lot of backlash.



“But when things were changing and people began getting exposed they realized that showing your thighs isn’t bad and those who can’t stand it should control themselves.



She added “Unfortunately people didn’t understand it that way but anytime someone will expose their body on stage or do something sexy then they say that Mzbel brought this thing and that’s true”.