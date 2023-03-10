I’m the only Ghanaian musician touring the world like Osibisa – King Ayisoba brags

Entertainment of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Alfred Apoozore, better known by his stage name King Ayisoba, has bragged that he’s the only Ghanaian musician who's touring the world like the famed Highlife music ensemble, Osibisa.



As confidently stated by King Ayisoba, he has been able to do that because of his style of unadulterated African traditional music which he fuses alongside Kologo.



Speaking in an interview with Bryt TV, the musician also revealed that, he has played at almost every big festival around compared to his colleagues confined to Ghana.



"When we talk of a Ghanaian musician, who tours the world and plays at festivals around the world then it’s me. First, it was Osibisa, but after Osibisa I don’t think there is anybody.



“I want you to say that we are the ones selling Ghana to the world," he said