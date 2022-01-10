I'm the new Fela Kuti - Shatta Wale tells Nigerians

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known as Shatta Wale has established that he is the new Fela Kuti and as such doesn't need any form of promotion from Nigerians to be successful.



One can recall that the controversial singer stated that Nigerians ride on the back of Ghanaians to gain global prominence while claiming that Nigerians have no love and don't support other musicians from the other parts of the continent.



In a new development, the 37-year-old singer has touted himself as the new Fela Kuti, adding that Nigerians should either accept it or forget it.



“Nigerian fans stay on the internet and talk bullsh*t. It’s your turn today, but tomorrow is another man’s turn. If you people didn’t see Fela Kuti for a long time, he is back. This is him. Accept it or forget it.



“I don’t need Nigerian promotion for anything. No Nigerian artiste can say I visited them. How many of your rappers can beat Sarkodie?” he added.



