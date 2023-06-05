I’m the biggest dance artist in Ghana right now – Incredible Zigi claims

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Amofa Michael, known professionally as Incredible Zigi has claimed the 'biggest dancer' title in Ghana.



Talking to Amansan Krakye during an exclusive interview, he said “I will say I’m the biggest dancer in Ghana right now because just compare it to the work you’re doing, you need to have that mindset of being the biggest radio presenter in Ghana”.



He said although everyone in his field is working on being the best version of themselves, it is important to trumpet one's efforts.



He made this statement while stating that he trains with the mindset of being the best.



“If not, you can’t do anything because we’re all working to be the best version of ourselves and there’s so much competition, but until you claim to be the best, you can never be the best”.



“I always train knowing that I’m the best so I’m not in competition with anyone else, so if you are on your lane there’s no traffic and that’s what I always tell my people. You need to believe that you are the best and you can only be the best by having the mindset because everything starts from the mind before it becomes a reality,” he added, seen by MyNewsGh.com