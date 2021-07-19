I’m the 1st musician to customise my car in Ghana - Shatta Wale brags

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale has seen a total transformation of his Dodge charger car which has been customised into a new look.



Stunned and excited upon setting his eyes on the car as it was being displayed to him, the dancehall king could not hide his joy as he beamed with smiles and laughter.



Shatta’s new customised car has both the exterior and the interior customised into his taste with the SM logo clearly seen on the car, he stated, he felt like the American superstar Jay Z when he sat in the car to experience the new feel.



Shatta Wale who could not hide his joy further asserted that, the making of his customised car makes him the first Ghanaian artiste to customise his car in Ghana.



Watch the video below:



