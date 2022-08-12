'I'm team Amerado' - Da’ Hammer says as beef with Lyrical Joe heightens

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Legendary music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei (Da’ Hammer) has uttered his impressions about Amerado and Lyrical Joe’s resolve to take each other to the cleaners in a series of diss songs.



After four songs from each rapper, Da’ Hammer said he has so far gravitated to Amerado while recognizing the talent of the two rappers.



“But boys dey rap oo… so far I’m team Amerado though… until further notice,” his tweet on August 11, 2022, read.



While some abhor ‘beef’, a term for lyrical war, the revered music producer, credited for nurturing many rappers who have been successful in the Ghanaian music industry, including likes of Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Edem, Okra and Teephlow, said it was okay for musicians to engage in such provided it is devoid of personal attacks.



“Occasional battles in rap are definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt,” he said but ended his tweet with a piece of advice. “Keep families out guys.”



Background to the beef



After Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.



Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to. He stated on ‘Kyibom’ that he was busy with his album, a reason he did not reply to the diss track. And now that he is ready for the war, he will not take it easy on Lyrical Joe, hence, the back-to-back diss songs.



Amerado has so far released 'Kyibom', 'Ponky Joe', 'Sin No More' and 'Lyrical Josephine'.



Lyrical Joe, on the other hand, has released 'Baboon', 'Mute', 'Kwabena Numbers' and 'Abaduaba Ameliar'.





