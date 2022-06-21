I’m still an up and coming artiste – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle popularly called Joe Mettle has said he’s still an up and coming artiste.



The ‘Ye Obua Mi (My Help)’ hit maker was speaking in an interview with OB Nartey on the No 1FM 105.3 mid-morning show.



Touching on the subject of mentoring emerging acts in the gospel music fraternity, the gospel artiste said: “We’ve already started. There are few people. I started with some of the people around me. Already some of the people have reached but then in addition to that, we are trusting God that over the years we’ll be able to open up a few avenues that it won’t be just singing but being able to share because I believe that I’m still coming up. I’m serious. I’m still up and coming.”



He continued that: “See, there’s a whole world out there to reach and so there’s still a lot to do and so when I say up and coming, I mean that I’ve not really gotten anywhere yet in my career. I haven’t yet reached where God wants me to.



“At the same time over the few years I believe that there’s a lot that I’ve been able to learn walking with God and doing what he’s called me to do. So there’s a few that I have under my sleeves that I can share and so I believe that in the few months or so to come we might open up a few seminars and a few things. So let’s see what happens, as God lives and wills.”



On the issue of domestic support from his home country Ghana, the singer noted: “Oh yeah. Ghanaians push my music most of the time.”



Joe Mettle is currently travelling the length and breadth of Ghana with his Kadosh Tour and hinted visiting Tamale, Northern Region, in December with his ‘Love Gift’ event.