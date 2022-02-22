You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 22Article 1474739

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m still a virgin - Ghanaian transgender insists

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as ‘Ohemartin' is a popular Ghanaian transgender play videoEmmanuel Hughes, popularly known as ‘Ohemartin' is a popular Ghanaian transgender

Popular Ghanaian transgender opens up on lifestyle

Ghanaian transgender speaks on feminine traits

Ghanaian transgender discloses how he deals with femininity

Ghanaian transgender, Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as Ohemartin, has claimed that he is still a virgin despite his wild exposure.

The 22-year-old transgender said he barely gets sexual thoughts running through his mind, adding that he tries to remain focused on other prospects.

“I don’t usually get sexual thoughts. I am a virgin and I’m serious about it. I want to have kids,” he stated in an interview with Delay.

Responding further to his plans on having kids and establishing a family someday, Ohemartin, a man who now wants to be identified as a woman, said, “Someday but not in the natural way. There are so many ways of having kids. I can opt for surrogacy, get a surrogate mother if I want.”

Ohemartin was also asked to disclose the manner of people that usually slide into his social media DMs to make sexual advances but he declined to speak.

“My DM is private. Let’s keep it private,” he said.

The popular transgender however shot down the assertion that transgenders usually battle all sorts of mental illnesses.

“It’s not a mental case. It’s a vague opinion. People go to school but they’re still illiterates,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment