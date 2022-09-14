I'm starving, tired of using dildos - Woman who messed up husband’s manhood

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young woman claims she needs advice after she disclosed that she used black magic to weaken the penis of her husband.



Speaking with Arnold Elavanyo on Vibes in 5, the woman said she is tired of using dildos and now wants to have a third child with her husband of seven years with whom she has two children.



“I am tired of using dildos and my family wants me to have another child. I also want to have another child, but I didn't think about it when I killed his manhood but now, I do. I want to have more children,” she said.



According to the woman, since she killed her husband’s manhood, she has never cheated on him nor had that thought crossed her mind it.



“I am a person who doesn't cheat and ever since I killed my husband's manhood, I haven't cheated. The thought has never crossed my mind. I hate to be cheated on, so I don't cheat. I went for the dildo and vibrators,” she added.



Delving into how she concluded killing her husband’s manhood, the woman said if he couldn’t have her husband to herself, she wasn't ready to share him.



“I am embarrassed… I know he is cheating, so, I decided to destroy his manhood,” she added.







