I’m sorry for illegally following a fire truck; I was rushing to Accra FM – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has explained the circumstances under which his team followed a Fire Service vehicle on the Tema Mortorway when the fire fighters were actually on their way to attend to an emergency.



Speaking on the Ayeeko Ayeeko show on Thursday, 2 September 2022, the artiste disclosed that while en route to Accra FM’s studios for an interview, there was an accident and a fire vehicle was apparently going to attend to an emergency, so his team followed the vehicle in order to beat the traffic.



The artiste who apologised for taking advantage of the freeway given to the fire vehicle to pass noted he had to do so because he was running late for his interview at Accra FM.



“My apologies, if any camera captured us, it’s just because we wanted to get to Accra FM,” the artiste told Show host, Nana Romeo.