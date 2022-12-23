You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 23Article 1684763

Entertainment of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

I’m sorry I’m unable to perform – Runtown pulls out of Accra show

Nigerian artiste Runtown has apologized to Ghanaians over his inability to perform at a show he was booked for. He was expected to perform at the Soundgodfes.

Runtown is the second after Wizkid failed to attend a show organized in his name due to “inadequate security”.

Runtown says he is finding a new date where he can come and perform for his fans in Ghana.

The trend is becoming worrying considering the fact that Ghana has been tagged destination for most of December events in Africa.

