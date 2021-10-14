You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 14Article 1379554

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghbase.com

I'm seeing someone now but guys can still shoot their shot - MzVee says

Ghanaian songstress MzVee who in a recent interview disclosed that she is in a serious relationship with a foreigner has stated that guys who are still interested in her can shoot their shot.

In a new interview with Abeiku Santana, MzVee posited that she’s not tied the knot yet with her current boyfriend and that her door is opened to receive more proposals.

She joked that persons with interest in him can make known their feelings.

