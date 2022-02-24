I’m satisfied with my husband’s role in my career – Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

According to gospel artist Celestine Donkor, having a husband who doubles as a manager and co-producer is a blessing in disguise.



The 2020 VGMA Female vocalist of the Year has addressed public concern on her working relationship with her husband, manager and co-executive producer on Atuu.



“People complain a lot that your husband is always around you, following you everywhere even if it’s business meetings. This might even prevent some people from approaching you for business. Do you feel comfortable at all? Is it not intimidating?” the host asked.



In response, Celestine Donkor explained that her husband is her manager, co-executive producer and partner on her record label. She also disclosed that the arrangement suits them well even though it might not work for other artists.



Celestine Donkor said, “It is never intimidating when my husband is all over me. The Bible says the two shall be one. If you see me without my husband, that should rather be questionable to you. So you shouldn’t be surprised if you see us together all the time because the Bible says the two shall become one. He has to be where ever I am".



“As for me, I am very comfortable. You see, sometimes, the girls, love to have certain conversations. So he gives me that ‘nkonkonsa’ space to flow with my girls. So I think I’m good. I’m very good and comfortable”, she added.