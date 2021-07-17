I’m ready to perform in churches – Fameye

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian musician Fameye has revealed he’s ready to mount the platform of any church if he’s given the due mandate to do so.



Following the success of his recently released song, ‘Praise’, the “nothing I get” hit maker has disclosed he’s ready to perform in churches.



Fameye took to his Instagram page today, July 16th to share a short clip from the official music video of his new song praise with the caption “We are ready to perform in your church”



According to Peter, he’s ready to take the heat to the church with hopes that he will debunk the perception about circular artistes been ignored in the house of God.



Fameye is best known for his single “Nothing I Get”. He released a remix of the song which featured Article Wan, Medikal and Kuami Eugene. He was a member of MTN Hitmaker Season 3.



