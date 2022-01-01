I'm ready to fight Shatta Wale, any artiste who have a problem with me - Burna Boy

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Burna Boy dares Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale insults Nigerian artistes



Stop pushing this agenda of separation, Burna Boy to Ghanaians



Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, wrapped up his 2021 with a call on Shatta Wale to publicly face him if he has any personal issues to settle with him.



The Grammy award-winning artiste boldly stated that he is ever ready to fight Shatta who at the tail end of 2021 rained insults on Nigerian artistes for being 'ungrateful'.



Shatta in his Twitter rants teased that songs from Nigerian artistes are "one way" and overrated.



"One way music melody..u deh take disturb man for Ghana. I can boldly tell you Naija ppl... your artiste all sound the same.. One way style. I have nothing to lose Baba," he wrote.



His comments come after he called their artistes "stupid" during his performance at the Freedom Concert on December 25.



Burna Boy is the latest Nigerian artiste to openly respond to Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian artistes including Stonebwoy and Jupitar who have indicated that people from his country haven't reciprocated the love shown them by Ghanaians.



"Pushing this agenda of separation between our beautiful African nations is a grave disservice to the generations coming after us, and it goes against everything I stand for as a man and as an unapologetic pan africanist. Therefore if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me. I'm still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after, the same way I've always been nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa."



Before Shatta Wale and Burna Boys relationship went sour, the Nigerian artiste was featured on his 2017 hit single 'Hosanna'.



