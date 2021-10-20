I’m ready to do jail time if law is passed against doom prophecies – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has said his fight is against fake prophecies in the country.



According to him, if he will be locked up for laws to be made against Prophets prophesying death of celebrities and other prominent people he is willing to do that.



He believes that these Prophets prophesy and later arrange for these deaths to happen and therefore it’s imperative that laws are made to prevent Prophets from making doom prophecies.



“If they will lock me and later pass a law so that these stupid pastor prophecies will stop in this country …I am in for it. Pastor my foot mcheeewww.”



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale through the social media account of his Personal Assistant and Godfather announced he had been shot by some unknown assailants.



The report was widely circulated on social media but it turned out to be a hoax as the musician later issued a release to the effect that he had not been shot.



He, however, insisted that his life was in danger and therefore will be on the run until he is shown that laws work in Ghana.



Shatta Wale has since morning been ranting about the system in Ghana and the fact that no one called the prophet to order when he made the prophecy about him.



Police arrested two of his aides on Tuesday and later announced the the musician himself had been picked up.