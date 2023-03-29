I’m quitting comedy in 5 years – Comedian Basketmouth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has revealed that he plans to quit comedy in the next five years.



During an interview with Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM, Basketmouth noted that he has done comedy for over 20 years and performed in various countries across the world.



According to Basketmouth, he has decided to quit comedy and focus on other ventures although he has been very successful in the industry.



He said;



“For the past six years I have just been floating, last year I told myself and my team, you know what I am going back to comedy I want to do five years and I am quitting. I am quitting in 5 years.



"I have got five years to go to do this and I am done. I will still be cracking jokes but it wouldn’t be a professional thing. So if you see me doing any gig, it is maybe I am doing pro bono but I will not charge anybody to perform again.



"I have made enough, I have committed myself to the art enough to take a break or quit. I am now into movies, series, and concert production. I want to experience something new and I want to be remembered for something else other than comedy.”





Watch Moans & Cuddles below:







