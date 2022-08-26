I’m passionate about eradicating poverty in Ghana – Calista Amoateng

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism, Calista Amoateng, has expressed her desire to tackle high poverty levels in Ghana.



The 16-year-old rapper says she felt ‘heartbroken’ seeing people especially, child beggars on the streets.



In her view, these children on the streets deserve to be protected and catered for properly if they are to lead the country in the future.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM’s Y’adwuma Nie with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje, the Tourism advocate called for social change to address the teething problem of child beggars and streetism in Ghana.



“My target is to help the poor and less privileged. Growing up and seeing children begging on the streets was not a good sight for me.



She stressed that “these children are our future, we don’t know what they can do or what they can become. The fact that we leave them on the road to beg for money isn’t really nice or beautiful.”



She expressed her confidence in finding sustainable solutions to the canker.



Miss Amoateng proposed that “I believe we can fight that orientation…even if we can get them into homeless shelters or orphanages it’s going to help because it’s not right.”



Talking about her experience in the Philippines, Kalistarr as she’s called in showbiz said she had a warm reception throughout the contest.



She emerged as the winner and was crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 at the event which took place in Manila.



She beat off competition from 57 other contestants after several beauty pageants from across the globe.



She used the opportunity to thank her parents and all other supporters who contributed to her success.