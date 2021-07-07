I'm only waiting for my death — Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Former AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has made alarming remarks about her life.



According to her, she has been “traumatised” for years and have been forcing herself to be happy but only waiting for her death.



“I'm only a traumatised soul wondering about for many years, forcing myself to be happy but only waiting for Nature's call to eternity,” she wrote in Facebook post sighted by the Ghana Guardian.



She added, “Life is perpetual pain. Death is end of pain.”



