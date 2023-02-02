I’m one of the most faithful men around - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has revealed that he is perhaps one of the most faithful men in the world, especially in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, Kwabena Kwabena, in a self-assessing comment, rated himself as one of the most faithful men a woman can ever have, despite reports of him being perceived as the ladies man.



“Can I blow your mind? I can confidently say that I’m one of the most faithful men around. If I'm with you, then I’m with you.



“That’s why whenever I get a girlfriend then everyone gets to know about it.



“I’m not dating for now for obvious reasons, and it’s good for me. Definitely, the next person I’m going to meet is going to have a great big man. That person will have an upgraded version of me ... that person will enjoy.



“...I need to meet someone on the same frequency and on the same level as I am,” he said.



He added that in his past relationships, he didn’t look for a woman who genuinely loved him but rather fell for people who loved what he was doing and his personality.







