Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m obsessed with big butt women; I don’t care if they’re headless or even have mouth odour – Ypee

Ghanaian rapper, YPee play videoGhanaian rapper, YPee

Ghanaian rapper, YPee has declared his obsession with heavily endowed women.

He has established that the only thing he looks out for in a woman is how enormous her butt is.

In an interview with Delay, the Kumerican rapper said whenever he meets a lady he likes, he first considers the ass before any other thing.

This was after Delay questioned the identity of a lady he usually flaunts in his TikTok videos.

Expressing the extent to which he is crazy about huge butts, YPee said he could even date a heavily endowed woman who has no head.

“I am a sucker for women with huge butts. I am so obsessed with huge butts to the extent I can manage a big-butt woman who has no head.”

Asked if a heavily endowed woman with a mouth odour is an ‘exception to the rule’, YPee answered,

“I mentioned that I don’t mind being with a headless woman who has big a butt, so as for mouth odour, it’s not a big deal. When I meet a lady, the first thing I look out for is her butt. I vet her butt before I vet her character.”

Watch the video below:





EB/WA

