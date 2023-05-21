I’m obsessed with big butt women; I don’t care if they’re headless or even have mouth odour – Ypee

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, YPee has declared his obsession with heavily endowed women.



He has established that the only thing he looks out for in a woman is how enormous her butt is.



In an interview with Delay, the Kumerican rapper said whenever he meets a lady he likes, he first considers the ass before any other thing.



This was after Delay questioned the identity of a lady he usually flaunts in his TikTok videos.



Expressing the extent to which he is crazy about huge butts, YPee said he could even date a heavily endowed woman who has no head.



“I am a sucker for women with huge butts. I am so obsessed with huge butts to the extent I can manage a big-butt woman who has no head.”



Asked if a heavily endowed woman with a mouth odour is an ‘exception to the rule’, YPee answered,



“I mentioned that I don’t mind being with a headless woman who has big a butt, so as for mouth odour, it’s not a big deal. When I meet a lady, the first thing I look out for is her butt. I vet her butt before I vet her character.”



Watch the video below:









EB/WA