Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper and singer-songwriter Ladsmid Nathaniel Owusu, alias Lasmid, has stated that he is currently an independent artiste.



He made the revelation on Accra 100.5 FM, speaking to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, July 27, 2023.



Reacting to accusations of ingratitude, he indicated his imperturbation.



“I see it as normal [of people],” he said. “And if people don’t criticise you in life, it only shows you are up to nothing noteworthy.”



He categorically said he is not an ungrateful person.



The award-winning singer gave assurances that “at the right time,” he will speak about the controversy between him and sound engineer, music executive, and founder of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa.



Romeo sought to confirm if he has indeed exited Highly Spiritual.



“Oh since the boss has said so, it’s real,” he answered.



After much hesitance, he added: “I’m now an independent artiste.”



Lasmid’s latest song is Bad Boy.



In a recent interview, Kaywa told KMJ on Joy Prime that he and Lasmid never signed a contract.



He, however, made it clear that, unlike Mr Drew, it was not time for Lasmid to move on from Highly Spiritual.



He also revealed that even though he and Lasmid had initially agreed to continue working, the artiste had, even before May 2023, made it known he wanted to exit.



