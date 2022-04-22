I’m not yet ready for marriage – 26-year-old Cina Soul warns

Entertainment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Feelings’ hitmaker, Cina Soul born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome has said that she’s not yet thinking about marriage so no one should put pressure on her.



The 26-year-old University of Ghana graduate and product of Aburi Girls SHS revealed that though she’s not young to get married, she’s not yet ready for that herculean obligation.



She told Amansan Krakye, “What is this pressure you want to give me, I think I’m not ready yet for marriage but I don’t want to say that I’m too young".



“Because for marriage by the time you are over 20 years you are okay to get married for the biological clock and I’m talking about women,” she said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“But for now, that’s not where my mind is I’m not there at all not now give me small time and I’ll invite you for my wedding,” she added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Television personality, Berla Mundi recently reacted to the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu and said that it’s time to end questions on when people intend to settle in the wake of abuse of wives.



The late Nigerian musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu who is popularly remembered for her hit song ‘Ekueme’ is said to have suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband.