I’m not under any label but my team is helping me with dope features – OV

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

A young multi-talented reggae artiste, Barbra Naa Okaily Nyarko, known on stage as OV says she has been on her own since quitting Burniton Music Group.



Though she did not state explicitly why she left the record label, she hinted, “many things came my way which forced me to take a break to get things in order”.



The 2018 MTN hitmaker noted that while she was by herself throughout the period striving to succeed as a musician with the team she was working with, there were a couple of colleagues in the industry who gave her massive support. She mentioned Kelvin Boy and Blakk Cedi among those who got her back during the period of her struggle.



Being motivated to hit the strides in the midst of the struggle, OV told the host of Y’adwuman nie show, Dj Ohemaa Woyeje that she felt the need to do something for herself and not depend solely on her aids.



“Their support was massive up until I decided to be on my own. They did enough for me so it was time for me to do something for myself. it is not like I’m showing off. I just felt like I had to do something for me” she said.



Having produced about five songs with videos which she indicated are on her own channel, OV is optimistic about realising her visions. She stated that her team is helping her do “dope features” which are bolstering her efforts to get to where she envisions herself to be.