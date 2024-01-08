'I’m not the man in the leaked nude video circulating online' – Bolanle Ninalowo

Entertainment of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Bolanle Ninalowo, the Nollywood actor, has addressed a widely circulated video of a man masturbating, saying he is not the one.



In the video which surfaced on social media on Saturday, the man having a pleasurable moment with his manhood.



Several social media users insinuated that the man in the recording was the well-known actor, taking into consideration the striking resemblance between their tattoos.



However, the Nollywood actor has taken to his Instagram page to state that he isn't the gentleman captured pleasing himself.



The film star said, “if you take a closer look, you’ll discover that the tattoo details, our complexions and physiques are completely different. There’s a video making rounds on social media of a gentleman pleasing himself, who has an arm tattoo similar to mine,” he captioned the video.



“At first glance, I understand why he’s being mistaken for me, but if you take a closer look, you’ll discover that the tattoo details, our complexions and physiques are completely different. I would like to kindly ask bloggers and the public to desist from spreading the lie. I am NOT the man in the video. I respect myself too much for that and I would never disappoint myself, my family or my fans like that.



“So bloggers, influencers and everybody that is just talking and trying to chase some clout, please I beg in the name of God let us respect each other, let’s respect ourselves. I love you guys, I love my fans and no, that video is not me. Like I said this is my tattoo, you can look at it over and over again I mean. But hey, things happen but that video is not me."



He however asked those circulating the said video to put a stop to it.



“Please stop circulating this rumor or negative thing about me. I’m not the one in the video guys okay, please let’s just let this end. I’m not the one in the video I beg you all in the name of God. Thank you and I love you guys.”



One can recall that in September 2023, Ninalowo announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Bunmi, citing irreconcilable differences.



In November, the actor sparked dating rumours with Damilola Adegbite, his colleague, after he shared a video of their joint gym session on social media.



The loved-up footage was shared a month after the actor revealed that he had once again found love.



