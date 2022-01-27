‘I'm not that person the fame will hit and go’ - Yaw Tog claims

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Trap artiste, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has disclosed why he doesn't rush to respond to all the appalling things people say about him.



According to the young rapper in an interview on NTM Afrika, he was destined to do music because of a revelation a clergyman made about him at a tender age.



“So, I'm not that person the fame will hit and go, not the yaanom, no. It was destined. That's why when people say plenty of things about me, I don't rush and to respond and everything. I know my own is different,” he revealed.



Meanwhile, he added that he received a prophecy ten years ago about who he will be, which he is now.



“Tell you one secret about me. When I was a kid about six or seven years old, one of our pastors told me everything about my life. He said I should wait it will come, and about ten years time it came,” he said.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on December 8 released the provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, who sat for the exams topped trends on Twitter for excelling with A’s and B’s after revealing in a tweet that he panicked at the sight of his WASSCE results.