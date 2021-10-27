'I'm not sure I want to get married' - Burna Boy aserts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that he is in a state of confusion over whether or not to get married.



According to Burna Boy, anytime he tells his mother that he will never get married she becomes worried.



Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, October 25, Burna Boy wrote,



“My mum hates it so much when I tell her I’m never getting married. She turns red!! My own issue is that now, I’m not too sure if I really mean it or I just say it to piss her off.”



In 2019, Burna Boy had declared his love interest for Stefflon, a British rapper, and singer. He mentioned that their relationship was not fake and that they were serious about it.



“It’s not the business part of us; it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life for anyone to be disturbing, looking, or wondering what’s Stefflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” he earlier stated.



However, their relationship has been on and off in recent times.