I’m not supposed to beg for support, we owe ourselves that as Ghanaians – Lekzy DeComic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy Decomic, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support each other.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Lekzy explained that as Ghanaians, we owe ourselves support as compatriots, therefore one should not beg for support.



According to him, the ideal thing for us to do as Ghanaians is to support each other effortlessly by recommending to others Ghanaian owned businesses.



He added that by doing so, we uplift each other and build our local economy, but anything contrary to that would be investments into the foreign economy at our own expense as Ghanaians hence the need to change and help each other.



Watch video below:



