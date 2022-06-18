I'm not stupid - Lydia Forson tells Efia Odo

Ama K. Abebrese slams Efia Odo over derogatory comments on Black race



Ghanaian actress and US-trained nursing assistant, Efia Odo in a Twitter post opined that Ghana should have stayed a little longer as a colonization state as she questioned the ability of the black man to make efficient use of power.



In the tweet, Efia Odo wrote; “We gained our independence too early! Never give black manpower, he’ll just misuse it.”



This tweet generated a mixed reaction from internet users. To some, the post was a true reflection of the reality of leadership among the black race while others described her comment as a setback mentality.



It is against this backdrop that Ghanaian actress and social commentator, Lydia Forson has mentioned that she is not a fool.



Lydia Forson in a reply to Efia Odo’s post on Twitter acknowledged that she understands the frustration of the latter, however, she pointed out that such comments are derogatory and suggest that all blacks are stupid.



Lydia Forson also mentioned that the black man is capable of many great things and suggested that, blacks uphold their identity and race with pride.



“My dear I get your frustrations, but I can promise you that the black man isn’t the problem; to suggest that means we’re all stupid,( I know I’m not).





We’re capable of so much, we just have to go back into history, own who we are, our identity and gain back our confidence” the tweet of the actress read.

Meanwhile, actress Ama K. Abebrese has said Efia Odo’s tweet is an indication of how ignorant the socialite is.



“This is totally ignorant. To suggest that colonial powers were somehow better and their reign should have lasted longer is such a setback mentality to me. It ignores the history of Western interference in post-colonial Africa and the many years of bad trade deals that continually benefits the West.” Ama K. Abebrese explained in her tweet.







